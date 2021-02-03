Two Suspected Armed Robbers Shot Dead, One Arrested In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has shot dead two suspected armed members and arrested one other in Ijebu Ode area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were members of an armed robbery syndicate who allegedly invaded “FASTLINK’’ electronic and phone warehouse in Ijebu-Ode were in the early hour of today.

The police spokesman said the operation followed a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba division, Doga Najeem from a local vigilante leader, that the warehouse situated in Oyingbo area of Ijebu-ode has been invaded by suspected robbers who were armed with dangerous weapons.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO mobilized his patrol team in conjunction with So-safe corps, and moved to the scene,” he said adding two members of the gang were fatally shot and one arrested.

“Others escaped in their standby vehicle with various degrees of gunshot injuries and on interrogation, the arrested member who identified himself as Isiaka Yakubu a 28yrs old and an indigene of Yauri in Zamfara State claimed that the group were eight in number and they came from Lagos State where they have been hiding for some days before coming to Ijebu-ode for the operation.”

Items recovered from the suspects included one locally made gun, one iron cutter, two cutlasses, one iron chisel, as well as phones and electrical materials worth ₦6million which they removed from the warehouse.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, has commended men of the Command for their swift response to the distress call.

He also ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.