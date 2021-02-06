Advertisement

Buhari To Flag-Off Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Rail Projects On Tuesday

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2021
File photo President Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Projects.

The Minister of Transportation disclosed this on Friday via his Twitter handle.

“We are pleased to announce the ground breaking of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project, slated for Tuesday. Our President, Muhammadu Buhari will do the honours. Work begins,” he said.

Earlier in September 2020, the Federal Executive Council approved about $2 billion for the rail line and the subsequent signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the project last month.

Also last month, the Federal Government had during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Mota-Engil Group, the contractors to the project, disclosed that the Kano-Maradi railway project would be completed within 36 months.

The railway project is expected to connect three Nigerian Northern states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, and then terminate at Maradi, Niger Republic.



