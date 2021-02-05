APC Has Done Tremendously Well For The South-East – Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has done tremendously well for the south-east region.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Infrastructurally, although it has not been publicised, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done tremendously well in the southeast,” he said.

Nnamani, a chieftain of the APC, lamented that previous governments had abandoned the Enugu-Port Harcourt road for years which he described as a death trap to travellers and commuters.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commenced the construction of the dilapidated road, in addition to the Second Niger Bridge project.

“I drove from Owerri to Enugu just two days ago; I came back to Abuja just yesterday. The Enugu-Port Harcourt road that has remained a death trap, if you have seen it yourself and seen the quality of construction going on, they use granite stones where they feel the soil is bad.

“Take the second Niger Bridge which is done by President Buhari’s administration, it has been on the drawing board for a long time. Take Enugu Airport, for instance, it appeared in about four different appropriation bills passed until this time,” he added.

Speaking on the myriads of security challenges facing the nation, Nnamani backed several calls for restructuring.

Noting that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan set up a national conference in 2014 to address some of the nation’s critical issues at the time, he called on the Federal Government to adopt some recommendations made from the confab.

When asked who would fly the APC flag in the 2023 presidential election, the ex-Senate President said the ruling party would determine, adding that the Igbo people deserve to be considered for the presidential slot.