Kidnapped Taraba NLC Chairman Regains Freedom

Several hours after being abducted, the Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Taraba State, Peter Jediel, has now regained his freedom.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state confirmed this to Channels Television via a telephone interview on Sunday evening.

According to him, the NLC Chairman has since been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

It is, however, still unclear what transpired between the family and his abductors before they secured his freedom, but the PPRO promised to ascertain it.

He noted that residents need to volunteer credible information to the police to enable them to work effectively at all times.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest Three Kidnappers In Kaduna

Mr Jediel had been abducted in the earlier hours of Sunday at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council of the state.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television in a telephone interview earlier, the younger brother of the NLC chairman, Boniface Stephen, revealed that the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare residents before whisking Mr. Jediel away.

According to Stephen, they came in their numbers at about 12:00 am, broke the NLC chairman’s gate, and forced their way into his compound.