We Are Ready To Sacrifice Our Lives For El-Zakzaky’s Release – IMN Members

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have again staged a peaceful protest in Abuja demanding the release of their Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife who are being detained by the government in spite of a Federal High Court judgement ordering his release.

The spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke to Channels Television on Wednesday during the protest, said the supporters are ready to lay their lives down to ensure the release of their leader.

Read Also: Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial to March 8 & 9

He decried the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife since December 2015 over a clash with the convoy of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The group while renewing their confidence in the national human rights commission to address their petition vowed to continue its peaceful protest in the nation’s capital until their leader is released.