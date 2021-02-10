Customs Intercept Illegal Drugs Worth N819m Worth In Imo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Zone C Owerri has intercepted 1,024 cartons of contraband drugs with duty paid value of N819 million.

According to the Area controller of customs FOU Zone C, Yusuf Lawal, the drugs which were Intercepted along Ofosu-Benin expressway were identified as Colcaps Medicament, illegally shipped into the country from India without NAFDAC certification.

Lawal added that the negative effect of unlicensed drugs in the country cannot be overemphasized.

While also displaying some other seized items like bags of foreign rice, vehicles and second-hand clothing, Controller Lawal said the men of the Nigeria Customs Service FOU Zone C is readily prepared to fight the menace of smuggling in the zone.

He advised smugglers to look for another means of livelihood and desist from economic sabotage.