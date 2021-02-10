Advertisement

WHO Mission Member Says ‘Don’t Rely’ On US Virus Intelligence Health

Updated February 10, 2021
Peter Daszak and other members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus, leave the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. Hector RETAMAL / AFP
Peter Daszak and other members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus, leave the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. Hector RETAMAL / AFP

 

A member of the WHO mission to China exploring the origins of the coronavirus pandemic took a swipe Wednesday at US intelligence on the issue, after the State Department cast doubt on the transparency of their probe.

President Joe Biden “has to look tough on China”, expert Peter Daszak said in a tweet as the mission ended, adding: “Please don’t rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects.”

