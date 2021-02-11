‘The Last Of The Titans’: Buhari, Tinubu Pay Tribute To Jakande

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday paid tribute to the late Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, and described him as one whose legacy would be remembered for long.

The Nigerian leader believes the former Governor of Lagos State sacrificed his life for others, restating that his imprint in the commercial centre will continue to be a source of inspiration.

While condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hailed the contributions of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country.

He described Jakande as a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.

‘Last Of The Titan’

In his tribute to Jakande, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said the former Lagos governor was the last of the titans.

The former Lagos governor in a statement he signed and released on Thursday said Jakande “could appropriately be described as the last of the titans ranking with the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Olabiyi Onabanjo, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Alhaji Aminu Kano, among others.“

According to him, Jakande was a “mature statesman never given to histrionics or fanning the embers of disunity,” noting that “at difficult moments in the nation’s history, such as the struggle against military dictatorship, he took personal painful decisions that cost him a lot, but his integrity was never impugned.”

While condoling with the family, and friends of the late journalist, Tinubu said, “Whatever we have been able to accomplish in Lagos State is because of the groundwork Pa Jakande set out before us. In so many ways, he is the inspirational father of modern Lagos State.