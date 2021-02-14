Governor Makinde Needs To Be More Proactive – Fayose

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to be more proactive in fighting insecurity in the state.

He made the appeal during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, while reacting to the recent security tensions in the state, and most recently the violence that broke out in Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan on Saturday.

The former governor also called on all governors to come together and collectively fight the growing wave of insecurity in the country.

