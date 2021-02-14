Osinbajo Condemns Shasha Violence, Calls For Peace

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the violence that led to the loss of lives at the Shasha Market, in Oyo State, calling for peace between the northern traders and those in the southwest.

Professor Osinbajo made the appeal while addressing journalists after he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief Lateef Jakande in Lagos State, describing the incident as unfortunate and tragic.

The Vice President said the market has been a melting pot for traders bringing foodstuff from the north to the southwest for decades and they have lived in peace and even inter-married.

He believes that when a disagreement arises between individuals or a criminal act is committed by one against the other, Nigerians must ensure that they see it for what it is, (a criminal act) which must be punished according to law and not as an ethnic conflict.

The Vice President also believes that every Nigerian has a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in safety, peace under the law.

He, therefore, maintained that it is the duty of government through the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any person who commits a crime against a citizen and it is also the role of the citizen to assist the police to identify the criminals.

“We must never take the law into our own hands, if we do we will be promoting chaos, and a breakdown of law and order, and all of us especially the most vulnerable amongst us, will be at risk. I urge all community leaders to work together to preserve the brotherly co-existence that our people from different parts of the country have enjoyed in Shasha market for several decades,” Osinbajo said.