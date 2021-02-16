Advertisement

Nigeria Immigration Service Loses Taraba Comptroller

Nnaemeka Nwangoro  
Updated February 16, 2021
Map of Taraba
A map of Taraba, a state in Nigeria’s North-East region.

 

The Taraba State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Theman Doris, is dead.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Taraba Deputy Comptroller of the service, H.K. Usman, the former Comptroller died on February 13.

Before her posting to Taraba, she was the Comptroller ICT and worked with the Investigation Unit of the service, Lagos State Command.

She reported to the Taraba State Command as the Comptroller of the service on March 10, 2020.

She will be laid to rest on Friday at the Baptist Church, Garki Area II, Abuja.



