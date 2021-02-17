Unease As Fire Engulfs St Anthony Catholic School In Osun

Emerging reports suggest that a fire has ravaged St Anthony Catholic School in the Oke Bode Iwo area of Osun State.

At the time of filing this report, it was unclear what led to the fire but eyewitnesses say the inferno started from the science laboratory of the school.

Residents say all efforts to contact the state fire service proved abortive.

More details regarding progress with containing the fire are expected soon.