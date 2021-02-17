Advertisement

Unease As Fire Engulfs St Anthony Catholic School In Osun

Channels Television  
Updated February 17, 2021

 

Emerging reports suggest that a fire has ravaged St Anthony Catholic School in the Oke Bode Iwo area of Osun State.

At the time of filing this report, it was unclear what led to the fire but eyewitnesses say the inferno started from the science laboratory of the school.

READ ALSO: Three-Year-Old Killed, Houses Destroyed As Fire Guts IDP Camp In Maiduguri

Residents say all efforts to contact the state fire service proved abortive.

More details regarding progress with containing the fire are expected soon.



More on Local

Banditry: IGP Deploys 302 Special Forces To Kaduna

Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Kagara Abduction: We Must Stop Rewarding Criminality – Atiku Abubakar

Banditry: Zamfara Governor Meets President Buhari In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV