Safety Of Airspace Remains A Priority, Buhari Mourns Plane Crash Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the victims of a military plane that crashed near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, adding that “the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari extended his heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

According to the statement, President Buhari said he is joining the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

He explained that investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, had in a statement confirmed the death of all the seven persons on-board the aircraft.

He noted that the Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

