COVID-19: Nigeria Might Soon Exit Second Wave – Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has hinted that Nigeria might soon exit the second wave of the coronavirus disease.

Speaking during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, the Minister said the country has been recording a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He also observed decreased positivity rate from sustained testing in states, which according to him is synonymous with global trends.

“This trend in reduction compares with global observations of seeming decline in COVID-19 cases, signifying that the second wave may be receding,” he said.

“On 21st of February 2021, 521 new infections and 8 deaths occurred in 20 states. The sustained testing in states has decreased positively rate.

“We are, however, not drawing conclusions yet and certainly not declaring victory, but rather watching developments as they unfold nationally and internationally, ready to make use of comparative advantages that may emerge.”

The Minister also spoke of an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in Guinea, noting that the Federal Government is closely monitoring the situation.

He also stated that the Nigerian government is collaborating with the West African Health Organization (WAHO).

“Nigeria is closely observing developments on the outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Guinea and working with West African Health Organization (WAHO) to contain it in the outbreak country of Guinea and prevent the spread to other countries in the region.

“We are pleased to note that the ECOWAS countries adjacent to the epicenter are taking strict measures with regard checking movement of persons,” the Minister added.

Ehanire explained that Port Health Service officers have been on high alert to step up border surveillance of travellers arriving by air or overland from destinations around the outbreak country to avert disease importation.

He explained that although Nigeria has been classified as a moderate Ebola risk country because of its distance from Guinea, health workers have been directed to report suspicious symptoms, including fever and bleeding in the community, among recent arrivals from the West African subregion.

The Minister also advised Nigerians intending to visit countries in the general area, to delay the visit.