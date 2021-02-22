Advertisement

President Buhari’s New ADC Resumes Duties In Abuja

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated February 22, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked with outgoing Aide-De-Camp ADC, Col Mohammed L. Abubakar left and the Incoming Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Lt Col Yusuf M. Dodo during the handing over in Abuja on February 22, 2021. Credit: State House

 

The new Aide-de-Camp to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lt. Col Yusuf Dodo on Monday resumed his duties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Dodo takes over from Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar who has been President Buhari’s ADC since the inception of his administration in 2015.

Abubakar who bowed out today is proceeding to Santiago, Chile for a five-month Strategic and Defence Course from March 8.

Sources told Channels Television that the course is a requirement for the promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Abubakar, accompanied by his wife and daughter, formally handed over to the new ADC at a brief ceremony.



