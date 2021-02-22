President Buhari’s New ADC Resumes Duties In Abuja

The new Aide-de-Camp to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lt. Col Yusuf Dodo on Monday resumed his duties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Dodo takes over from Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar who has been President Buhari’s ADC since the inception of his administration in 2015.

Abubakar who bowed out today is proceeding to Santiago, Chile for a five-month Strategic and Defence Course from March 8.

Sources told Channels Television that the course is a requirement for the promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Abubakar, accompanied by his wife and daughter, formally handed over to the new ADC at a brief ceremony.