Zamfara School Abduction: Mob Attack Journalists

A mob on Friday attacked a vehicle conveying journalists travelling to Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Schoolgirls numbering 317 were abducted from the school in the early hours of Friday.

Youth who were angry as a result of the abduction created roadblocks inside Jangebe town and attacked the vehicles conveying journalists.

Journalists crew from Channels TV, TVC, Daily Trust, News Agency of Nigeria, and Thunder Blowers Multi-Media services were in the vehicle that was attacked.

The angry youths hurled stones at the vehicles and smashed part of the vehicle, causing injury on one of the cameramen, Babangida Calipha.

The situation at Jangebe community is tensed as residents have mobilised themselves blocking security operatives, journalists, and government officials from getting access to the main town.

In reaction to the abduction of the schoolgirls, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro said a joint search and rescue operation is already underway with a view to rescuing them.

Yaro added that the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.