EndSARS: Lagos Panel To Hear Testimonies Against Army In Absentia

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters has decided to hear petitions filed against the Nigerian Army despite their absence yet again.

The panel had given the army authorities the last opportunity to appear before it on Saturday after failing to appear on four other occasions.

On January 30, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi had held that the petitions against the army would proceed even if they failed to show up.

At Saturday’s proceedings, the army was again absent and they were not represented by any counsel.

The panel moved on to hear the petition of a casual worker, Lucky Philemon who says he was shot by the army at the Lekki toll gate protest on the night of Oct 20, 2020.