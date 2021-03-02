Advertisement

Abducted Zamfara Schoolgirls Regain Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated March 2, 2021
Some of the abducted girls after regaining their freedom.

 

Schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday have regained their freedom.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who confirmed the news on Tuesday, said the girls were released with the help of repentant bandits without any ransom paid.

The Governor put the number of girls recovered at 279, although the police had earlier said 317 girls were kidnapped.

 

More details to follow . . .



