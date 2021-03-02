Advertisement

Over 50 Passengers Abducted In Fresh Niger Attack, Police Yet To Confirm

Emperor Simon  
Updated March 2, 2021
Niger is a state in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria and the largest state in the country.
Niger is a state in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria and the largest state in the country.

 

Less than three weeks after 40 NSTA passengers were kidnapped, gunmen have again abducted over 50 passengers along the Tegina-Minna road in the Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

Speaking on Tuesday in Minna, a source told journalists that the gunmen blocked the road at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town.

According to reports, the passengers were in the three vehicles who were abducted and taken to an unknown destination while the vehicles were left by the roadside.

Similarly, armed bandits kidnapped unknown numbers of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area burning five cars and carting away valuables.

Confirming the incident, senior government officials who craved anonymity said nothing has been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities to know the identities of those kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Wasiu Abiodun, did not pick his calls to confirm the incident at the time of filing in the story.



More on Crime Watch

Gunmen Abduct Another Foreigner In Ekiti

Six People Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attacks

Police Kill Nine Bandits, Arrest 10 Suspected Marauders In Katsina

NDLEA Parades Suspected Drug Baron With ₦1bn Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV