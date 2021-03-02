Over 50 Passengers Abducted In Fresh Niger Attack, Police Yet To Confirm

Less than three weeks after 40 NSTA passengers were kidnapped, gunmen have again abducted over 50 passengers along the Tegina-Minna road in the Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

Speaking on Tuesday in Minna, a source told journalists that the gunmen blocked the road at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town.

According to reports, the passengers were in the three vehicles who were abducted and taken to an unknown destination while the vehicles were left by the roadside.

Similarly, armed bandits kidnapped unknown numbers of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area burning five cars and carting away valuables.

Confirming the incident, senior government officials who craved anonymity said nothing has been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities to know the identities of those kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Wasiu Abiodun, did not pick his calls to confirm the incident at the time of filing in the story.