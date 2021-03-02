PHOTOS: Nigeria Receives 3.92million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.92million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The NAFDAC-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via an Emirates airline.

Officials including the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire were at the airport to receive the vaccines.

The World Health Organisation, African Region in a tweet congratulated Nigeria for successfully receiving the vaccines.

3.92 million #COVID19 vaccine doses from #COVAX have just arrived in Abuja, Nigeria🇳🇬. This first COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Africa’s most populous nation marks a huge step towards #VaccinEquity. Congratulations #Nigeria!👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/BmYcfjcsao — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) March 2, 2021

See below photos of the vaccines on arrival at the airport in Abuja…