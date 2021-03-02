Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nigeria Receives 3.92million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Channels Television  
Updated March 2, 2021
This is the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Nigeria.

 

Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.92million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The NAFDAC-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via an Emirates airline.

Officials including the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire were at the airport to receive the vaccines.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram Insurgents Abduct Aid Workers In Borno

The World Health Organisation, African Region in a tweet congratulated Nigeria for successfully receiving the vaccines.

 

“3.92 million #COVID19 vaccine doses from #COVAX have just arrived in Abuja, Nigeria. This first COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Africa’s most populous nation marks a huge step towards #VaccinEquity. Congratulations #Nigeria!,” WHO said.

 

See below photos of the vaccines on arrival at the airport in Abuja…



More on Coronavirus

Freezer Firm To Launch Probe After Japan Vaccines Spoiled

Twitter To Block Users Who Persist With COVID-19 Lies

‘Unrealistic To Think’: WHO Rules Out COVID-19 Ending In 2021

Ghana, Ivory Coast Administer World’s First Free Covax Jabs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV