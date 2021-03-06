Massive Turnout As Voters Elect Lawmaker In Jigawa

Voters in Kafin Hausa Local Government came out en mass on Saturday to vote for the candidate of their choice in a State House of Assembly by-election.

The lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Adamu Babban Bare (APC) died on January 18.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State Dr Mahmud Isah, described the election process as smooth despite technical challenges.

“I’ve gone round Kafin Hausa South and North, and from what I see there is no much problem. The voting process is smooth and by 2:00 pm we are hoping to stop voting,” Dr. Mahmud said.

He added: “We had a few issues here and there and that is why you see some delay in a few polling units. This is as a result of unavoidable technical issues.”

Also speaking, Honorable Makki Abubakar, a lawmaker representing Malam Modori/Kaugama Federal Constituency, described the election as hitch-free, adding that there is a massive turnout of voters.

“There is a massive turnout in the election, more especially women,” the lawmaker said. “We are very optimistic that the election would end without any problem.”

A stalwart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Salisu Mamuda, also described the election process as smooth and hitch-free but decried that some politicians were indulging in vote-buying.