Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ogun Community

A petrol-laden tanker has exploded at Ajayi Farm Bus-Stop along the Alagbole-Akute Road in Ogun State.

Sources said the incident occurred very early on Saturday morning at the retail station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the area.

During a visit to the scene of the fire incident, witnesses told Channels Television that the tanker had come to the NNPC facility to supply petrol.

The truck was said to be discharging its content before it caught fire.

More to follow…