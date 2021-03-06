Advertisement

Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ogun Community

Channels Television  
Updated March 6, 2021
In this photo taken on March 6, firefighters are making effort to put out the fire that resulted from a tanker explosion along the Alagbole-Akute road in Ogun State.

 

A petrol-laden tanker has exploded at Ajayi Farm Bus-Stop along the Alagbole-Akute Road in Ogun State.

Sources said the incident occurred very early on Saturday morning at the retail station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the area.

During a visit to the scene of the fire incident, witnesses told Channels Television that the tanker had come to the NNPC facility to supply petrol.

The truck was said to be discharging its content before it caught fire.

More to follow…



