Tanker Explosion: How Firefighters Battled Inferno In Pictures

A petrol-laden tanker on Saturday morning exploded at the retail station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) along the Alagbole-Akute Road in Ogun State.

Witnesses said the fire started at about 6:45am while the firefighters were immediately contacted, and they arrived at the scene at about 7:23am.

No injury or death was recorded as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred in a border community with Lagos while the firefighters seen at the scene were officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Officials of the Federal Fire Service were also said to have arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after the fire had been put out.

Highlights of how the firefighters battled the inferno are captured in the pictures below: