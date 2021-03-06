Advertisement

Tanker Explosion: How Firefighters Battled Inferno In Pictures

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated March 6, 2021
A combination of photos from the scene of the tanker explosion along the Alagbole-Akute Road in Ogun State on March 6, 2021. Channels Television/ Taiwo Adesina.

 

A petrol-laden tanker on Saturday morning exploded at the retail station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) along the Alagbole-Akute Road in Ogun State.

Witnesses said the fire started at about 6:45am while the firefighters were immediately contacted, and they arrived at the scene at about 7:23am.

No injury or death was recorded as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred in a border community with Lagos while the firefighters seen at the scene were officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Officials of the Federal Fire Service were also said to have arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after the fire had been put out.

READ ALSO: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ogun Community

Highlights of how the firefighters battled the inferno are captured in the pictures below:



More on Local

Lagos Govt To Close Marine Bridge For Emergency Repairs

Vaccination Of President Buhari, Osinbajo

Buhari To Take COVID-19 Vaccine At 11:30AM, Says Presidential Aide

Agege Flyover: Sanwo-Olu ‘Brilliant Captain’ Taking Lagos On Focused Journey

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV