Insecurity: Gunmen Kidnap Toddler, Five Others In Taraba

No fewer than six persons travelling from Wukari to Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have been abducted by suspected bandits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Leha Reform, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

According to him, the incident took place at Chanchanji, a suburb of Takum local government area where the bandits mounted a roadblock.

Leha explained that five of the abducted travellers included two females, three males and a toddler.

He stated that on the receipt of the information, combined security operatives were dispatched to the scene and have launched an investigation into the matter with a view to unravelling those behind the act.

The Takum Wukari expressway has been a soft spot for criminals unleashing mayhem on travellers, especially during the Tiv Vs Jukun Crisis.

Only recently 27 travellers were also abducted on same road with 23 released and four others still in captivity.

It was also on same road that a Catholic priest was killed and burnt beyond recognition in 2019.