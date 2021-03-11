Advertisement
Europa League: Egypt’s Elneny On Target As Arsenal Crush Olympiacos
Substitute Mohamed Elneny scored a screamer for Arsenal in their 1-3 win over Olympiacos in a Europa League round of 16 first leg match on Thursday, taking the Gunners a step closer to winning the competition they reached the final in 2019.
MOHAMED ELNENY MAKES IT THREE!
🔴 1-3 🔵 (85)
🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/jGFKFgQVDc
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 11, 2021
It was a comprehensive win for Mikel Arteta’s men who have had it tough on the domestic front. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their last Premier League match.
More to follow…
More on Sports
4 hours ago