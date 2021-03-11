Advertisement

Europa League: Egypt’s Elneny On Target As Arsenal Crush Olympiacos 

Channels Television  
Updated March 11, 2021
Arsenal’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at the Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, near Athens on March 11, 2021. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

 

Substitute Mohamed Elneny scored a screamer for Arsenal in their 1-3 win over Olympiacos in a Europa League round of 16 first leg match on Thursday, taking the Gunners a step closer to winning the competition they reached the final in 2019.

It was a comprehensive win for Mikel Arteta’s men who have had it tough on the domestic front. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their last Premier League match.

More to follow…



