Arsenal Ex-Goalkeeper Manninger Dies After Car Struck By Train

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who played for Austria at Euro 2008, died on Thursday after his car was hit by a train, his former club Red Bull Salzburg said.

The 48-year-old died when a train hit his car while crossing the tracks in the Salzburg region, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

“We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident,” Red Bull Salzburg posted on its Facebook page.

“Our thoughts are with his family and his friends. Rest in peace, Alexander.”

READ ALSO: Liverpool Confirm Ekitike Out For Season, Will Miss World Cup

Both the Austrian Football Association and Arsenal also expressed condolences.

“With him, the world of football has lost a very special person,” the Austrian Football Association said on X.

“Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger,” Arsenal posted on X.

The cause of the accident, in which no one else was injured, is still under investigation, according to police.

Manninger made 64 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

He also played 33 times for Austria, including the 2008 Euros, which were held on home soil.

Manninger started his career with hometown club Red Bull Salzburg and, in addition to Arsenal, played for teams across Europe, including Sienna, Juventus, Udinese, and Augsburg.

Aged 39, he signed a short-term deal with Liverpool in 2016 but did not play.