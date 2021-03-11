Zamfara Receives 55,920 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines

The Zamfara State government has received a total of 55,920 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Yahaya Kanoma, who is the Commissioner for Health in Zamfara, received the vaccines on behalf of the state government on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

He said, “We received our consignment from Sokoto; we received 55,920 doses and if it is to go for two cycles, it will be given to 27,960 people.

“The COVID-19 vaccines were well received with all equipment needed, and that include safety kits, syringes, cotton and other materials.”

He explained that the first set of people to receive the vaccines would be the frontline workers in the state.

The commissioner listed the people in such category to include the healthcare workers, the traditional rulers, and government officials.

He added that thereafter, the vaccine jabs would be administered to residents above the age of 18 years in the state.

The commissioner also gave an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“Once we start, we are going to start with our front-liners and the age limit is 18 years. We are still indeed zero and concurrently we are taking samples and other organisations are taking samples across the 14 local governments in the state.

“There is a special training going on even before we received the consignment; we are on training, and we are updating our people,” he stated.