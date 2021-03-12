BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Kaduna School, Abduct Students

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna State, abducting several students.

The college is located few metres away from the Nigerian Defence Academy in the Mando area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige told Channels Television that the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis at about 3 am on Friday and abducted some students.

He however said that the exact number of students abducted is uncertain.

He explained that security operatives were mobilized to the college upon hearing about the attack and were able to secure the remaining students.

The spokesman also said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual number of students that were abducted with a view to track down the gunmen and rescue the victims.

The fresh abduction comes 48 hours after the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, presented the 2020 security situation reports to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Aruwan said bandits killed no fewer than 937 persons, kidnapped 1,972 persons in the state in 2020.

On his part, Governor El-Rufai had ruled out the possibility of his administration to negotiate or grant amnesty to bandits.

Details shortly…