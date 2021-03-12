NSA: By God’s Grace Buhari Will Investigate What Happened To Money Released For Buying Arms

The National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will investigate what happened to some monies released for buying arms.

Monguno made the comment during an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday.

“No one knows what happened to the money, but by God’s grace, the president will investigate to find out where it went or where the goods went,” the General said.

Nigeria has been ravaged with a number of security problems, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry across the North-West and ethnic tensions in the South.

The President has ordered the nation’s newly appointed security chiefs to effect radical changes within six weeks.

But Monguno said the new service chiefs haven’t seen some of the arms and equipment expected to be in the military’s possession.

“As long as there is no proper investigation, I will not say anything, but the money is gone, the goods are not seen, and the new security chiefs say they have not seen it,” he said.

“Some may be on their way from the United States, England or elsewhere, but now I don’t see them on the ground.”