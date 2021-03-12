Advertisement

PHOTOS: Abdulsalami, Wife Take COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs

Updated March 12, 2021
Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at his hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital on March 12, 2021.

 

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and his wife, Justice Fati Abubakar, have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

General Abdulsalami and his wife took their first doses of the vaccine jabs on Friday at their hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He appealed to Nigerians not to be afraid to take the vaccine, noting that it had been declared safe for usage by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The former military leader also called on Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols despite taking the vaccines.

