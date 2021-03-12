Three Hospitalized, Others Injured In Akwa United Auto Crash

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Akwa United were on Friday involved in an auto crash that left one player and two officials of the club hospitalised.

The accident happened as the team were on their way to Kaduna for a domestic league encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars,” the club tweeted on their official handle, sharing photos of the incident.

“Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital.”

Danger on the Road?

The team’s bus reportedly had a head-on collision with a truck as the NPFL side left their base in Uyo for the clash.

NPFL teams have in recent times had it rough on the road. Wikki Tourists of Bauchi had their bus razed by fire on their way to honour a football match with Dakkada FC. The incident happened on March 2nd.

Just a day after the incident, Kano Pillars’ vehicle also caught fire. The team were heading for an NPFL game in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Kwara United equally escaped a similar incident as they travelled back from Enugu to Ilorin after a league clash. Their bus had developed a mechanical fault as they left the Southeastern state.

Earlier this season, gunmen attacked Akwa United’s team vehicle as they were on their way for a match with MFM FC in Lagos. Their bus driver was abducted. He was, however, released after a few days.