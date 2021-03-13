Barcelona Have To Sell Griezmann, Says Stoichkov

Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann has come under heavy criticism by former club legend Hristo Stoichkov for his overall performance at the club

The Bulgarian stated clearly in an interview , “If they want to do something good in the long-term, they have to sell him”

Griezmann who joined the Catalonian giants from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a sum of £108m, has yet to live up to the sublime performances for which he was signed for,

“Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona are playing with ten players,” Stoichkov said.

The Frenchman had failed to register a goal in his last 10 appearances for the Spanish giants this record stretching back to 3 February.

According to the 55-year-old, the likes of Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão and Martin Braithwaite who have six goals between them should be included in the Barcelona squad

“Trincao and Braithwaite must be in the team, what is Griezmann doing there?he said.

Despite rumours coming from almost every quarter about strife between the 29-year-old and the Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman, the Dutch coach has maintained that all is well in the camp

“It’s good to have people who react if they’re not happy, there’s no time to use manners. I have no problems with things like that happening during the game, I like it.” Koeman said.

Barcelona are currently six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid next face Huesca in LaLiga on Monday night