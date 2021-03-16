Troops Kill Six Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed no fewer than six Boko Haram terrorists along the Dikwa – Ajiri axis in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the troops encountered the insurgents on Monday evening.

Yerima noted that the gunmen mounted motorcycles and a gun truck, adding that troops swiftly engaged them in a fierce firefight.

“The troops on patrol came in contact with terrorists mounted on motorcycles and a gun truck, swiftly engaged them in a fierce firefight, killing 6 of them and recovered several weapons, ammunitions and sundry items,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the insurgents include one PKM, two AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, three FN rifle magazines, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special and 67 PKM linked rounds.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Lists 88 Facilities For COVID-19 Vaccination

“Others include two motorcycles, one magazine pouch, two mobile handsets and a tube of adhesive solution.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: