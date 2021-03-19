‘Once I Was Blind, But Now I Can See’ – Dino Melaye Blasts APC

Senator Dino Melaye says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a party to be reckoned with, arguing that the leading party lacks structure in which a nation can progress politically.

The lawmaker who said there is no agitation within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed that the stories about troubles in the opposition camp are being peddled by the APC.

According to him, the shaky pillars upon which the APC is standing is the reason why the nation is not making progress in leaps and bounds as expected.

Mr. Melaye who further stated that he regrets playing a part in bringing the present administration to power, drove his point home with the biblical allusion “Once I was blind, but now I can see”.

Speaking further on his relationship with the ruling party, Mr. Melaye said it is the absence of true “political materials” that made people like him decamp to the PDP.

The statesman said he left APC to a party that has its structure and national executive intact. A party that he says has nothing to fear regarding its political future.

READ ALSO: PDP Lost 2019 Presidential Election Due To Manipulation – Gov Bala Mohammed

The APC is an NGO, not a political party, says former lawmaker and PDP Chieftain Dino Melaye.#PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/yEKaNquuNc — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 19, 2021

Reacting to comments regarding zoning ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the lawmaker said the PDP’s election review has made recommendations that will be properly looked into before a stand is taken on the issue.

He said: “The NEC is yet to sit on these recommendations, it is yet to sit on the report, a committee is going to be set up to look at the meat of the report and nothing like that has happened”.

PDP’s 2019 Elections Review Committee submitted its report on Wednesday.

The Committee led by Senator Bala Mohammed has stated that PDP lost the last presidential election due to manipulations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in conjunction with the electoral umpire (INEC) and security operatives.

Mohammed’s panel made several recommendations regarding the forthcoming elections including a second look at PDP’s internal politics and giving a level playing field for the youths and women who are a majority in terms of demographics and in terms of interest.

It also included making sure that the electoral umpire which has started instituting some reforms will become totally impartial.

Senator Melaye in further speaking about the review said the body language of the party to the recommendations is that no action will be taken until the suggestions are adequately dissected.

Former lawmaker and PDP Chieftain Dino Melaye insists that the PDP won the 2019 Presidential Election. #PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/BsbzgpPg9s — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 19, 2021