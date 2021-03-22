EFCC Arraigns Man Over Alleged N17.4m, $6,300 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Nanpan Yaniyang at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Yaniyang was brought before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe on Monday on four counts bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N17,449,000 and $6,300.

He was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal office of the anti-graft agency, a statement from the commission said.

When the counts were read to him, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Thereafter, the prosecuting counsel, Ayanfe Ogunsina, asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded.

On his part, the defence counsel, Cyril Ebeh, informed the court that he had filed an application for the bail of the defendant.

Justice Abike-Fadipe then adjourned the case until March 29 for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at any of the correctional centres in Lagos.

One of the counts read, “Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang, sometime in 2020 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N17,449,000 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira) from Valerie Okoli and her co-investors under the pretence that you would help them incorporate a company, and use the said fund to invest in Forex, which pretext you knew or ought to know is false.”

“Nanpan Salihu, sometime in 2020 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $6,300 (Six Thousand Three Hundred United States Dollars) from Valerie Okoli and her co-investors under the pretence that you will use the said fund to invest in Forex, which pretext you knew or ought to know is false,” another count read.