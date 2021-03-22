PDP Has Delivered Highest Victory Story In Cross River History – Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has delivered the highest victory story in the state under his watch.

Ayade stated this on Monday while receiving his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed at the Government House in Calabar.

Mohammed is in Cross River State on a solidarity visit following an internal PDP party crisis ongoing in the state.

Addressing the party faithfully, Governor Ayade said though people are looking up to him, he is not desperate selecting his successor in 2023.

“Under my watch, PDP has delivered the highest victory story in the history of Cross River State. So it is not now that somebody can discuss what structures or strategy I need,” he said.

“Your visit, therefore, is a watershed and our private discussions very clear to me. I do know there are a lot of people looking up to me for 2023.

“I can’t afford to make a decision just for my sake. I am not desperate in putting a successor but I am desperate for their well-being.”

READ ALSO: $1.5bn Refinery Project: Nigerians Should Hold Me Accountable For Every Cent – Sylva

On his part, Governor Mohammed said the need for the party to remain United cannot be overemphasized especially as the country gradually tilts towards the next political era.

He however commended Ayade for connecting to the people of the state politically.

“You are inexorably connected in terms of perception, vision and where we want to take the country together and because our forefathers have been together in this kind of thing, we are connected intellectually and politically.

“There must be structures put in place to make sure that the affairs and aspirations of all Nigerians, especially our leaders are reached,” he said.