Osinbajo Calls For Coordination Between Govt, MDAs To Promote Economic Diversification

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has called for coordination between various tiers of government, the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at all levels.

He said the coordination between the government and the MDAs was important to ensure that “our national plans are inclusive and promote high growth and economic diversification”.

The Vice President stated this on Friday at the 19th Session of the National Council on Development.

“Our plans should also be modern and ambitious and yet realistic and flexible enough to absorb shocks and adapt to swiftly changing domestic and international conditions.

“Our plans must accelerate domestic resource mobilisation and build capacities for plan implementation and must create the best possible environment for the private sector to invest and operate”, he added.