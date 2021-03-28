Police Arrest 16 Suspects Linked To Killings Of Security Operatives

The Nigeria Police has arrested sixteen suspects including a pastor allegedly involved in series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives and facilities in some states, particularly in the south-eastern part of the country.

The Force public relations officer, Mr. Frank Mba in a statement explained that the arrest was made in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force following sustained and intelligence-driven sting operations.

Some of the suspects are Ugochukwu Samuel, Raphael Idang, Cletus Nwachukwu Egole, a pastor with the holy blessed trinity sabbath church, Orlu, Imo state, Michael Uba, a prophet with the association of Jewish faith, and twelve others.

Sophisticated firearms, live ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), camouflage bullet-proof vests, walkie-talkies, and other incriminating items were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has restated that the Force will not tolerate any further attack on its personnel or any citizen by any individual or group under any guise whatsoever.

He assured that law enforcement agents have gathered sufficient intelligence on the attackers and are closing up on scores of suspects already implicated in the attacks either directly or indirectly for financing, aiding, and abetting the criminals.

He insists that no murderer will go unpunished.