Court Jails Internet Fraudster One Year In Lagos

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted one Olaofe Olamide to one-year imprisonment for engaging in internet fraud.

This followed the prosecution of the convict by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement issued on Monday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said Olamide was arraigned on March 29 on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following his arraignment, Olamide pleaded guilty to the charge.

Consequently, the prosecuting counsel, A.O. Mohammed, informed the Court of a plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and the defence.

Mohammed was said to have reviewed the facts of the case and tendered in evidence the statements of the defendant and documents implicating him, which were printed out from his device.

He, therefore, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

He also prayed that the items recovered from the defendant, which were proceeds of the crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Defence counsel, Rafiat Shittu, however, pleaded with the Court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that “the defendant is a first-time offender and has shown remorse.”

Justice Dada convicted him as charged and sentenced him to one year in prison with an option of a fine of ₦2million.

The Judge also ordered forfeited to the Federal Government an iPhone 7, an Apple MacBook laptop, a Samsung S5 and a Hyundai Sonata vehicle, which were recovered from him by the prosecution.

“On release from custody or satisfaction of the fine, he must sign a bond with the EFCC to be of good behaviour within and outside of the country,” Justice Dada added.