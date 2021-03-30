CAF Clears Iwobi To Play Against Lesotho

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cleared Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, to play in Nigeria’s game against Lesotho.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced this in a tweet on Tuesday, hours before the African Cup of Nations qualifier set to be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos today.

This comes after an earlier announcement that Iwobi had tested negative for COVID-19.

The management of the Super Eagles team had questioned Iwobi’s COVID-19 positive test result that forced the Everton star to miss Nigeria’s African cup of Nations qualifier against the Benin republic last week, Saturday.

The test result also meant that Iwobi, who immediately left the camp and went into isolation, may not feature in the team’s game against Lesotho.

However, the NFF, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, announced that further tests carried out on the player returned negative.