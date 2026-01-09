AFCON: Diaspora Power Transforming Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Football in Nigerisa is one of resilience, passion, building local talents and international recognition, but in recent years, the role of the Nigerian diaspora has become a focal point in the resurgence of the national teams, especially the Super Eagles.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), being hosted by Morocco, yet again highlights how players raised and trained abroad are not just warming jerseys but redefining the squad’s competitive edge. The likes of the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel stand out as symbols of the transformation.

Born in the UK, Italy, or other parts of Europe, these young players bring to the national team tactical discipline, technical sharpness, and professional exposure from the developed world. But when they don the green and white jersey, they personify the passion and unpredictability that have long defined the game of football in Africa.

Lessons From AFCON 2023

Nigeria’s journey to the 2023 final in the Ivory Coast was a turning point for the Super Eagles. Powered by diaspora talent, the boys showcased a blend of European precision and African flair that left opponents stunned. Netherlands-born William Troost-Ekong was the biggest surprise of the tournament, scoring six goals as a defender and emerging as the 2023 AFCON Player of the Tournament.

Lookman, a marksman for Serie A side Atalanta in Italy, was one of the standout performers, scoring crucial goals and proving himself a reliable attacking force. Iwobi, with his Premier League experience, provided midfield creativity and composure under pressure.

Twenty-six-year-old Bassey’s defensive solidity, honed at Fulham in England, strengthened Nigeria’s backbone, while Semi Ajayi’s aerial presence and versatility added depth.

Osayi-Samuel offered width and defensive cover with his pace and adaptability. Together, these players helped Nigeria overcome giants of African football, only narrowly losing in the final to the host, the Ivory Coast. But that campaign rekindled national pride and reminded the continent of Nigeria’s footballing pedigree.

AFCON 2025

Fast-forward to the 2025 tournament in Morocco, and the diaspora influence is even more pronounced. Nigeria’s squad, announced by coach Eric Chelle in December 2025, is a balanced mix of homegrown stars and diaspora players.

The team’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the round of 16 showcased the blend perfectly. Lookman scored yet again, while Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s talisman, combined seamlessly with diaspora teammates to dismantle the opposition.

Analysts praised the team’s resilience, noting how diaspora players have injected a winning mentality that transcends tribe and religion into the squad. A former Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, advised Nigeria to stay focused despite their 4-0 win over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“You can only face the team that is ahead of you. Some people believe that when you win a tournament, it doesn’t mean you are the best. You are just lucky to beat all the teams placed ahead of you,” Ibitoye said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Your most important game is the next one. You don’t think ahead of yourself, you think of the next game ahead of you. That’s the most important game for you to play,” he added on the breakfast show.

Comportment

However, the Super Eagles’ march to the last eight against the Desert Foxes of Algeria was not without hitches. Reports of unpaid bonuses threatened the campaign, though the National Sports Commission explained the government’s position here. But the players remained unfazed.

Interestingly, this crop of players displays maturity on the pitch. Lookman downplayed his altercation with talismanic Osimhen in Nigeria’s win over Mozambique at the 2025 AFCON, saying the incident was just about “football” and was nothing personal.

“Nothing happened. It was just a discussion on the pitch. That is it,” the Atalanta man, who scored twice, as the Super Eagles crushed the Mambas 4-0, said after the match.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He (Victor Osimhen) is my brother,” Lookman, winner of the African Player of the Year prize in 2024, told reporters in Fez.

The Galatasaray man and Lookman had exchanged words during the Round of 16 match on Monday. The three-time African champions were already 3-0 up, but Osimhen was furious with Lookman for not passing the ball to him despite being in a better position to score.

Even Osimhen, who was furious with Lookman for not passing the ball to him despite being in a better position to score, said, “It is a team game,” pointing to the Europa League winner who had given him an assist in the match.

Diaspora ‘Superiority’

The impact of diaspora footballers goes beyond goals and tackles. They bring exposure to elite football systems. Training academies across Europe equip them with tactical awareness and fitness standards that elevate the team.

These players increase global visibility as playing in top leagues guarantees that Nigerian football remains visible on the world stage. This inspires young talents back home. Diaspora players embody a hybrid identity — European discipline fused with Nigerian flair — making the Super Eagles unpredictable and dynamic. Their experiences abroad instil discipline, helping younger homegrown players adapt to international standards.

Drawbacks, Criticisms

Indeed, the reliance on diaspora talent is not without debate. Some argue that Nigeria risks sidelining homegrown players who rise through local academies. Others worry about identity — whether players raised abroad can fully grasp the emotional weight of representing Nigeria, a nation with over 200 million people.

But superlative performances in AFCON 2023 and, now, 2025 have silenced many doubters. For instance, Lookman’s goals, Iwobi’s creativity, and Bassey’s defensive fortitude are proof that diaspora players are not outsiders but integral parts of Nigeria’s footballing family.

Beyond AFCON

The impact of the diaspora is not limited to tournaments; it is shaping Nigeria’s footballing future. Young Nigerians abroad see the Super Eagles as a viable career path, and this broadens the country’s talent pool, ensuring continuity. Furthermore, the success of diaspora players strengthens Nigeria’s case for investment in grassroots football, as the nation seeks to balance local development with international exposure.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, watching Iwobi, Lookman, Bassey, Ajayi and Osayi-Samuel shine at AFCON is deeply symbolic, as it affirms that identity is not bound by geography. Whether raised in Milan, Lagos or London, the players carry Nigeria deep in their hearts. Their success bridges the gap between homeland and diaspora, uniting Nigerians with shared pride worldwide.

The Legacy

As Nigeria chase their fourth AFCON title in Morocco, the role of diaspora players cannot be overstated. They are not the contributors but the architects of Nigeria’s football renaissance. From the heartbreak of the 2023 final to the promise of 2025, diaspora footballers have proven that Nigeria’s strength lies in its rich global spread.

The round leather game thrives when borders blur, and for Nigeria, the diaspora is no longer an accessory; it is the engine driving the Super Eagles to soar toward glory.