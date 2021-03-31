Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Pap In Niger State

A 20-year-old man, Lawali Danladi has allegedly killed his wife after an argument over pap in Rafi Lafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this on Wednesday via a statement issued to Channels Television.

Danladi who hailed from Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district was arrested, while the victim, Zulai Lawal was said to have died after being beaten to a coma.

“On 26/03/2021 at about 0900hrs, based on credible information, Police Operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested one Lawali Danladi age 20yrs ‘m’ of Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district of Rafi LGA,” the statement read.

“The suspect was arrested to have allegedly killed his wife, one Zulai ‘f’ of same address over a misunderstanding in which he beat the victim to coma and as a result, she died on the spot.”

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have beaten the victim due to a mere pap argument and fell unconscious, she was rushed to General Hospital Wushishi where she was confirmed dead, however, the investigation has commenced and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”