I Got Married At 20, Divorced Two Years Later – Don Jazzy

Award-winning music producer, Don Jazzy has revealed that he got married 18 years ago to Michelle Jackson, a UK-based writer, and model.

The former Mo’Hits Records and now Mavin Records boss posted an Instagram picture of him and his ex-wife on what looked like their wedding day. It showed the couple in an embrace, explaining that he got divorced because he made music his priority.

The Mavin Records CEO said he married his best friend while young but the nuptials didn’t last because of his deep love for music (which competed with his family) while answering the age-long queries on why he had not gotten married yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN 😎 (@donjazzy)

He wrote, “For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music.

“Music became a priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again. So, I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private, actually; past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka, which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah, make una no vex o.”

As regards when he’ll be getting hitched again? The producer says he’s taking his time because he won’t want to get married and mess it up again as he is still very much in love with music.

According to her Instagram page, Michelle Jackson is a writer and model. She also is a hair, beauty, and fashion brand ambassador based in the UK.