Tragic Easter As Bandits Kill Five In Kaduna Community

Tragedy struck on Sunday in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State as bandits attacked Katarma village in the local government, killing five people and injuring one other.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits attacked the community in the early hours of today and started shooting sporadically which led to the death of the five people.

In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village of Jema’a Local Government Area, during which one Afiniki Thomas sustained a severe injury on his forehead after he was attacked by two youths.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt Vows To Prosecute Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits

One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and investigation while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The deceased was reported missing on March 24.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the incidents.

The governor sent his condolences to their families of the deceased while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

He also asked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area.