There Is An Attempt At Sabotaging Buhari’s Presidency – Senator Orji Kalu

Amid the myriads of security challenges in the country, the Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has raised an alarm over an attempt at sabotaging the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday said the Federal Government is not responding as it should.

Kalu, who was also ex-governor of Abia State, called on the Federal Government to collaborate more with governors in nipping in the bud the various security challenges in the country.

“Anywhere you have no police to police the society, it means the society is failed because the major job of a government is to protect lives and properties of the citizens. Once that kind of aspect fails, we are in trouble,” he said.

“I believe there is sabotage to the Presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of sabotage, things are on duty to sabotage him, the society.

“The Federal Government should cooperate with the state governments. We have done well as a party in many areas but security is key and we need to address this issue, come together.”

On the way forward, he asked President Buhari to tackle the numerous security challenges in the country to convey a security summit with the service chiefs, governors, selected ex-governors and former military personnel.