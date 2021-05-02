DSS To Clampdown On Agents Of Anarchy, Warns Against Inciting Utterances

The Department of State Services says it will begin a clampdown on agents of anarchy in various parts of the country.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the service faulted those said to be creating instability through comments that threaten the sovereignty and corporate existence of the nation.

It also condemned what it called the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.

The DSS described as unfortunate, a situation where those who should be patriotic were allowing their personal ambitions to ruin the nation.

It reminded every Nigerian that although democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements.

The agency, however, said it was working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security in the country.

Read the full statement by the DSS below: