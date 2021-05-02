Train Derails In Kaduna

A locomotive train carrying water pipes from Lagos State to Zaria in Kaduna State has derailed in the state capital.

The accident which occurred around the Ungwar Kanawa area of Kaduna forced the head of the locomotive to derail from the rail track, thereby leading to five of the coaches to derail.

Although no casualties were recorded in the incident, the engineer in charge of Northern operations of the Nigerian railway corporation, Haruna Ahmed told Channels Television that the train accident was caused by vandalisation of the rail tracks by hoodlums.

He explained that the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has already commenced the evacuation of the remaining coaches that did not fall off the track, while repair works on the tracks will follow thereafter.