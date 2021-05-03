FG Expects £4.2m Ibori Loot From UK Govt Soon

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Monday said any moment from now, Nigeria expects the return of £4.2million seized from the associates of convicted former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

The AGF also said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working tirelessly to ensure the return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries.

This is made known by Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice on Monday in Abuja.

The statement noted that sometimes when a country transfers funds, it may take a little bit time more than expected due to some documentation.

He said the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and other relevant government agencies will keep the general public informed once the Ibori loot are received and confirmed.

He also added that the Federal Government of Nigeria is in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks.

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government is working assiduously to make sure that the transfer goes through successfully.