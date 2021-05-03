Nigerians Will Feel Safe Under Buhari’s Government – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is optimistic that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

Speaking during the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir which held in Sunday at the Lagos House in Marina, Tinubu said Nigerians will feel safe under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

President Buhari had swept to power in 2015 on three cardinal promises – tackling security, fixing the economy and addressing power.

However, six years after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ending its 16-year rule on Nigeria, insecurity seems to have worsened under the current APC government.

But Tinubu feels strongly that things will get better in the long run.

“We know when it started but we don’t want to give excuses. This government will perform, Nigerians will feel safe and be happy,” he said.

“There is the twist and tone in democracy. We just have to build, tolerate each other and express love and harmony.”

The APC National Leader said the Commander-in-Chief would not want Nigerians to be slaughtered, kidnapped, or killed.

While noting that the security issue has its own perspective, Tinubu warned against those politicising insecurity.

He explained that although the APC knows when the security challenges started, it will however not give excuses.

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been battling terrorism for more than a decade which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

On March 1, jihadist fighters burnt down a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.