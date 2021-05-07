Several Suspected IPOB Members Killed In Attempted Attack On Imo Police Station

Several members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed in an encounter with the police in the Orlu area of Imo State.

A confirmed police source told Channels Television that members of the proscribed group were on their way to attack Orlu Police Station.

They were however ambushed and killed on Thursday in a joint counter-attack by the military and police operatives.

The security sources also confirmed that several stolen vehicles used by IPOB militants in their operation were also recovered. A video of them earlier setting out for the attack has also been released.

The video shows the militants boarding vehicles as they embarked on the twatted operation.

Orlu, the alleged location of the attack is the second-largest city in Southeast Nigeria.

This comes about two weeks after a joint operation comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services killed IPOB’s Number 2 man, Commander Ikonso, and six other members of the group.

Security sources told Channels Television that Ikonso was killed in the early hours of April 24 with two other members arrested.

The late IPOB leader was also said to be the coordinator of all the operations of the group in the South-East, including the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters on April 5 and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

Security operatives were said to have stormed the IPOB’s operational headquarters in Awomamma village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, where they engaged the gunmen in exchange for fire.

Commander Ikonso, alongside six others of his colleagues, eventually fell to the superior firepower of the security operatives.

Ikonso is said to have carried out series of violent attacks on security personnel and formations in the South-East and South-South of the country.

The operation is part of deliberate efforts by the police and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other states of the southeast and South-South region of the country.

Several sophisticated weapons including six AK-47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different calibre, and charms meant to ward off bullets were recovered from the gunmen.